DeWine announces updated vaccine eligibility, new centralized scheduling tool

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor Mike DeWine announced Phase 1D and Phase 2B of Ohio’s vaccine rollout, as well as the state’s new central scheduling tool for vaccine appointments, during Monday’s coronavirus briefing.

The governor announced Phase 1C and Phase 2 just one week ago, but this Monday marked an additional change to the state’s vaccine eligibility — opening things up for those who are 50 and older, as well as people who suffer from type 2 diabetes and end-state renal disease.

These changes will begin Thursday, March 11.





DeWine also announced that the Ohio Department of Health is now scheduling vaccine appointments through its new centralized scheduling tool.

“Ohioans can use the tool to determine if they are eligible to receive the vaccine, schedule appointments, and receive updates and reminders. As of this morning, there were thousands of appointments available through the tool,” said DeWine.

This new tool will also be used for scheduling appointments for the state’s mass vaccination clinics announced Friday, including the FEMA site in Cleveland.

If eligible, you can click here to schedule an appointment once available.