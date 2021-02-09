DeWine announces rent, utility assistance program for low-income Ohioans

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor Mike DeWine announced the approval of $100 million in federal funding for low-income Ohioans that may need help paying for various home-related bills during Tuesday’s coronavirus briefing.

“We worked with the General Assembly to request that the state Controlling Board approve $100 million in federal funding to help low-income Ohioans who do not own their own home pay their rent, water, sewer, wastewater, electric, gas, oil and/or trash removal bills,” said DeWine.

The Ohio Development Service Agency is distributing the funds throughout Ohio’s 47 Community Action Agencies. Eligibility for the program is as follows:

Be at or below 80% of their county’s Area Median Income

Have experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19

Demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability

DeWine said that the funds can go towards outstanding balances dating back to March 13, 2020. Assistance for future payments is available once back bills have been paid. Eligible Ohioans can also request rent and utility assistance for three months at a time.

For more information, or to find contact information for your Community Action Agency, click here.