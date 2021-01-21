DeWine announces purchase of at least 2 million at-home rapid antigen tests

This image provided by Abbott Laboratories shows the company’s BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 nasal swab test. After months of struggling to ramp up coronavirus testing, the U.S. is now capable of testing some 3 million people daily thanks to a growing supply of rapid tests. But the testing boom comes with a new challenge: keeping track of the results. (Abbott Laboratories via AP)

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor Mike DeWine announced the purchase of two million at-home BinaxNow rapid antigen tests that can be self-administered with results in about 15 minutes.

The governor said he hopes that this will allow communities to more aggressively test for COVID-19.

DeWine said the state is partnering with Abbot to purchase $50 million worth of tests with CARES Act funds for public health departments throughout Ohio. Local health departments will ultimately decide where these tests will go.

Through an agreement with eMed, people can request telehealth services after using a rapid antigen test. A live guide will work with callers to help with the testing process, all without having to visit a testing location.