DeWine announces plan to rollback state curfew

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor Mike DeWine announced the state’s plan for rolling back the current 10 p.m. curfew during Tuesday’s coronavirus briefing.

DeWine said if Ohio’s hospitalizations due to COVID-19 remain below 3,500 for seven straight days, then the Ohio Department of Health will push back the curfew until 11 p.m. After that, if the number of hospitalizations remains below 2,500 for seven straight days, the curfew will be lifted.

At this time, the state has seen six consecutive days of hospitalizations below that mark and DeWine expects to announce the updated curfew Thursday.

However, the U.S. and many other countries are encountering new variants of the virus that have government officials concerned.

“The coronavirus is extremely unpredictable. We have a new ‘midwest variant’ of the virus, and we are concerned that it could become the dominant strain in Ohio – this variant is much more contagious,” DeWine said.

With a potential “midwest variant” moving across the state, DeWine is urging Ohioans to wear a mask and to follow other CDC recommendations so that the curfew can eventually be lifted.