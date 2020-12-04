DeWine announces no chokeholds policy for law enforcement certification

DeWine announced a new statewide minimum standard for use of deadly force

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Governor Mike DeWine announced a new statewide minimum standard for use of deadly force by law enforcement officers, which now largely prohibits chokeholds and similar maneuvers.

“We must rebuild trust between the public and law enforcement, and these changes continue to build on Ohio’s work to improve community-police relations,” said Governor DeWine. “Law enforcement agencies that are certified in the Ohio Collaborative’s standards show commitment to following, and oftentimes exceeding, Ohio’s best practices for serving and protecting our diverse communities.”

The guidelines were adopted Friday during a meeting of the Ohio Collaborative Community-Police Advisory Board.

DeWine asked the board to address the policy of chokeholds following the death George Floyd.

Law enforcement agencies seeking certification or recertification in the Collaborative’s primary standards must now prohibit the use of chokeholds or other vascular neck restraints in all circumstances except when officers are justified in using deadly force to defend themselves or others from serious physical injury or death.