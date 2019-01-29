DeWine announces new committee on transportation infrastructure

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – A new committee has been created by Governor DeWine’s office to study the current conditions of Ohio’s roadways and recommend options for maintaining and enhancing the state’s transportation infrastructure.

"Investing in Ohio's transportation network is also an investment in the future of Ohio's high-performance economy,” said Governor DeWine. “We must ensure that our transportation system is not only safe and reliable, but that it also strengthens our economy by offering accessibility for current and new businesses.”

Curt Steiner with Fix Our Roads Ohio (FOR Ohio) issued a statement about the committee, saying:

“We commend Governor DeWine for forming a panel to more closely examine this serious issue that affects all Ohioans. We are very concerned that Ohio’s transportation needs, at the state and local levels, will not be met by the revenue streams that are currently available. We trust that the Governor’s Advisory Committee will bring a focus to this issue and stimulate a productive discussion about potential solutions. A good transportation system is vital to our state’s economy and the safety and well-being of its citizens.”

Members of the Ohio Governor’s Advisory Committee on Transportation Infrastructure include:

Jim Aslanides, President, Ohio Oil & Gas Association

Matthew Blair, Partner, Blair & Latell Co., LPA

Nicole Busey, Tax Director Indirect Tax Compliance & Planning, Marathon Petroleum Company LP

Richard Dalton, Business Manager, International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 18

Marcus Hanna, CFO, Castellini Management

Ed Harmon, Chairman/President, NAI Harmon Group

Mayor Dan Horrigan, City of Akron

Mike Jacoby, President/CEO, APEG

Sheriff Matthew Lutz, Muskingum County

Caroline Ramsey, Communications & Intergovernmental Affairs, Honda

Dean Ringle, Executive Director, County Engineers Association of Ohio

Kimberly Schwind, Senior Public Relations Manager, AAA

Doug Sibila, President/CEO, Peoples Services, Inc

Taras Szmagala, Sr. Vice President, Eaton Corporation

Maryn Weimer, Director of Mobility, Ohio Center for Automotive Research

The committee has been asked to issue their recommendations in mid-February.