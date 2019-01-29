DeWine announces new committee on transportation infrastructure
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – A new committee has been created by Governor DeWine’s office to study the current conditions of Ohio’s roadways and recommend options for maintaining and enhancing the state’s transportation infrastructure.
"Investing in Ohio's transportation network is also an investment in the future of Ohio's high-performance economy,” said Governor DeWine. “We must ensure that our transportation system is not only safe and reliable, but that it also strengthens our economy by offering accessibility for current and new businesses.”
Curt Steiner with Fix Our Roads Ohio (FOR Ohio) issued a statement about the committee, saying:
“We commend Governor DeWine for forming a panel to more closely examine this serious issue that affects all Ohioans. We are very concerned that Ohio’s transportation needs, at the state and local levels, will not be met by the revenue streams that are currently available. We trust that the Governor’s Advisory Committee will bring a focus to this issue and stimulate a productive discussion about potential solutions. A good transportation system is vital to our state’s economy and the safety and well-being of its citizens.”
Members of the Ohio Governor’s Advisory Committee on Transportation Infrastructure include:
- Jim Aslanides, President, Ohio Oil & Gas Association
- Matthew Blair, Partner, Blair & Latell Co., LPA
- Nicole Busey, Tax Director Indirect Tax Compliance & Planning, Marathon Petroleum Company LP
- Richard Dalton, Business Manager, International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 18
- Marcus Hanna, CFO, Castellini Management
- Ed Harmon, Chairman/President, NAI Harmon Group
- Mayor Dan Horrigan, City of Akron
- Mike Jacoby, President/CEO, APEG
- Sheriff Matthew Lutz, Muskingum County
- Caroline Ramsey, Communications & Intergovernmental Affairs, Honda
- Dean Ringle, Executive Director, County Engineers Association of Ohio
- Kimberly Schwind, Senior Public Relations Manager, AAA
- Doug Sibila, President/CEO, Peoples Services, Inc
- Taras Szmagala, Sr. Vice President, Eaton Corporation
- Maryn Weimer, Director of Mobility, Ohio Center for Automotive Research
The committee has been asked to issue their recommendations in mid-February.
