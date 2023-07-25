COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced an investment of more than $26 million in funding for six school tutoring vendors.

The investment is part of Future Forward Ohio, the state’s plan to help students recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Ohio is investing in programs that make a difference for students, including high-quality tutoring programs,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “This is a new, important resource for our schools and districts.”

More than $26 million in Governor’s Emergency Education Relief funding will be awarded to six tutoring vendors who provide services across Ohio at no cost to schools, including Amplify, Book Nook, Catapult Learning West, Cignition, Huntington Learning Centers, and Varsity Tutors.

These tutoring services will be available for the 2023-24 school year. Schools and districts will be able to apply through the Ohio Department of Education to access these services.

For more information, click here.