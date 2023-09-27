COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced the details Wednesday of a new program that will ultimately help survivors of human trafficking.

According to a release from the governor’s office, the new Direct Services for Victims of Human Trafficking Grant Program was created as part of Ohio’s new operating budget. A total of $4 million in funding is now available for nonprofit organizations to serve the growing number of sex and labor trafficking victims.

“As awareness of human trafficking grows, the number of identified victims also increases, so it is absolutely critical that our local service programs have enough resources,” said DeWine. “This infusion of grant funding will help ensure that support for trafficking victims is widely available.”

The application period for the grant program is now open for organizations that include mental health services, substance use disorder treatment, education and employment support as well as residential placement.

Applications will be accepted online through the Online Grants Management System until 5 p.m. on Nov. 8.

Nonprofit organizations that demonstrate evidence-based and survivor-informed programming will receive priority consideration. Organizations receiving the funding will be announced in January 2024.