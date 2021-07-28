DeWine announces COVID-19 vaccine incentive for state employees, spouses

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Employees for the State of Ohio can now receive $100 for getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Gov. Mike DeWine announced the inventive Wednesday, saying it was open to all state employees and their spouses who get the shot.

Employees will receive $100 while their spouses are eligible to receive $25, according to the governor’s office. The money will be paid through the state’s health plan and is retroactive for any employee who has already been vaccinated.

“State employees and their spouses are encouraged to protect themselves, their families, and their communities by getting a COVID-19 vaccination,” DeWine said in a press release announcing the incentive. “Vaccines are the most effective strategy at stopping the spread of COVID-19 and preventing serious illness. I urge all Ohio employers to encourage their employees to get vaccinated, whether that’s through financial incentives, paid leave programs, or other incentives.”

Vaccines are available for free to all Ohioans. To find a location near you, click here.