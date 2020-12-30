DeWine announces change to student quarantine measures, extension of curfew

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Earlier in the pandemic, Governor Mike DeWine pledged to look at the rate of COVID transmission in schools: the state has found that students in classrooms that are masked and distanced are not at an increased risk of catching the virus from a nearby positive student.

This influenced the governor’s decision to change quarantine standards for students — now the only students that need to quarantine are ones that were in close proximity to someone who has tested positive that were not masked and distanced.

“Schools should continue to quarantine exposed students if masking and distancing protocols were not followed. This change doesn’t apply to after-school activities, including sports,” DeWine said.

DeWine believes that this is a step in the right direction, along with offering the vaccine to districts who want to inoculate their teachers and staff in the near future.

“To those who are offered the vaccine, it is your decision whether or not to receive it. If you do choose to get the vaccine, please have a sense of urgency. If you delay, it may take time for the vaccine to become available to you again due to its scarcity,” DeWine said.

DeWine also announced an extension to the state’s curfew. The 10 p.m. to 5 p.m. curfew will go on for another three weeks, ending on Jan. 23. This will be the second time the curfew has been extended.