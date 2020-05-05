DeWine announces $775M in budget cuts to be taken over next 2 months

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor DeWine announced a $775 million budget reduction to be taken over the next two months.

He says state revenues for the fiscal year were ahead of estimates by over $200 million at the end of February, but figures through the month of April and fiscal year-to-date revenues have taken “a dramatic turn.”

As we have all seen, COVID-19 has had a profound impact on the American economy. And Ohio's economy as well. Prior to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Ohio’s economy was strong and our budget was on track. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) May 5, 2020

In the past two months, the state is now below budgeted estimates by $776.9 million, close to a $1 billion downward swing.

Ohio is now starting the 11th month of their 24-month budget cycle.

DeWine announced Tuesday a $775 million budget reduction in General Revenue Fund spending for the remainder of Fiscal Year 2020, meaning the state will have to obtain these cuts over the next two months.

The Governor believes that making these difficult cuts now will help us down the road economically, and will help as the state continues their discussions for the next fiscal year.

DeWine says he does not plan to take money from the rainy day fund to cover the next two months’ deficit because that money will be needed for next year, and possibly the next. While he has previously said, “It’s raining,” he says this “rain” is not a passing spring shower but potentially a long, cold, lingering storm, and we need to preserve those funds.

Below are the expected cuts:

Medicaid: $210 million

K-12 Foundation Payment Reduction: $300 million

Other Education Budget Line Items: $55 million

Higher Education: $110 million

All Other Agencies: $100 million

He went on to say that of the taxpayer-funded budget, only 9.4 percent is spent on operating expenses of stage agencies. Over 85 percent goes out across the state as subsidies to schools, higher education, Medicaid, and local governments, among others.

DeWine feels if we don’t make these cuts now, next year’s cuts will be more dramatic.

Each state agency with the exception of the Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections is taking cuts, including the Governor’s office. The hiring freeze for state employees in state agencies, boards, and commissions, remains in place, as does a freeze on pay increases and promotions.

We’re told agencies will immediately freeze new requests for contract services, except for those services that are necessary for emergency response, and will scrutinize the continued need for those services. Agencies will also suspend purchasing authority for non-essential purchases, with only “mission critical” contractual services to be continued.