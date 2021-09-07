DeWine announces $5M in grant funds for Ohio law enforcement to buy body cameras

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor Mike DeWine has made $5 million in grant funds available to Ohio’s law enforcement agencies to help invest in body-worn cameras and pay for other expenses.

The governor prioritized the creation of the Ohio Body-Worn Camera Grant Program in the state’s 2022-23 budget that was passed in June. According to DeWine, the grant will help not only purchase the cameras, but help pay for video storage and new employees to manage records.

“Body cameras are beneficial for peace officers and the public because they act as impartial eyes on events as they transpire, but most law enforcement agencies in Ohio don’t have them because they can’t afford them,” DeWine said. “One of my top priorities has always been ensuring that our law enforcement officers have the tools they need to best serve the public, and this new grant program will help eliminate the cost barriers associated with body-worn cameras and will contribute to a safer Ohio.”

Body cameras are not required in Ohio and the state estimates that roughly two-out-of-three agencies do not outfit officers with them because of cost. Knowing this, the governor said that the grant program will prioritize agencies that do not have an established body-worn camera program.

The Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services (OCJS) started accepting applications Sept. 7 and will continue accepting applications until Oct. 8 at 5 p.m.

To submit a grant application to OCJS for body-worn cameras and other related expenses, click here.