COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said Friday the Ohio Department of Health, in partnership with the Governor’s Children’s Initiative, has awarded $5 million to 44 community and faith-based organizations to improve supports to pregnant women and newly parenting families.

“These resources will provide communities across the state with new funding to begin or expand services to help more babies reach their first birthdays and support healthy parents,” said Governor DeWine.  “We are committed to reducing the unacceptable infant mortality rate in Ohio because all babies deserve a healthy start and an opportunity to grow and develop to their fullest potential.”

DeWine said the goal of these resources is to provide funding to improve infant and maternal health outcomes. The money will be used to strengthen the work of community and faith-based organizations as partners of Ohio’s pregnant women and new families. The Governor’s Office said funded organizations will reduce barriers to wellness for participants by providing resources and services that address gaps in existing maternal and infant systems and supports pregnant women and newly parenting families (up to 12-months postpartum).

Infant mortality is defined as the death of an infant before their first birthday. The infant mortality rate is the number of infant deaths per 1,000 live births. Ohio infant mortality across was 6.9 per 1,000 live births in 2019, the same as it was in 2018. The Ohio and national goal is 6.0 or fewer infant deaths per 1,000 live births.

The 44 funded projects will begin January 1, 2022 and provide support to pregnant women and new families in 42 Ohio counties.

Organization Name ODH Approved Funding AmountProposed County/Counties of Service Application Summary
American Fitness Health & Wellness Institute $98,642.38Greene MontgomeryProvide maternal and infant services to remove barriers to healthcare.
Baby 1st Network $250,000.00StatewideSupport the Ohio Collaborative to Prevent Infant Mortality to expand capacity to address both pregnancy and infant related mortality and morbidity and improve the health of all birthing people of childbearing age in Ohio.
Baby U $75,548.91LucasExpand capacity in home visiting and Thrive Graduate programs.
Bethesda Foundation $27,983.97HamiltonEstablish CenteringPregnancy© at Bethesda North Hospital.
Birthing Beautiful Communities $250,000.00Cuyahoga SummitProvide and expand perinatal physical and social support services for Black pregnant and postpartum mothers, and their families.
Bon Secours Mercy Health $115,134.46Allen
Butler
Champaign
Clark
Hamilton
Lorain
Lucas		Utilize physical and social supports provided in collaboration with community partners to improve access to quality parenting education, provide access to early prenatal and postpartum healthcare related services, establish connections to and within the community, and promote financial stability and independence
Brigid’s Path $87,500.00MontgomeryDevelop and implement our Prenatal Empowerment Program.
Center for Healthy Families $187,500.00Delaware
Fairfield
Franklin
Licking
Pickaway		Support Healthy Family Connections Program for pregnant and parenting youth.
Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center $73,518.00HamiltonSupport AMEN (All Moms Empowered to Nurse) program.
Columbus Diaper Bank $77,517.59FranklinProvide diapers and wipes to families.
Community Action Org of Scioto County $87,749.70SciotoEnhance the Pathways to a Health Pregnancy (PHP) Program.
Compassion Health Toledo $121,027.50LucasExpand and enhance current programs as well as to implement new programs.
CPC Women’s Health Resource $55,251.04Defiance
Fulton
Henry
Williams		Increase the number of women receiving pregnancy testing and pregnancy health services, parenting education and support for basic needs.
Dayton Children’s $30,691.00MontgomeryExpand of lactation services.
Elizabeth’s New Life Center $187,500.00Hamilton MontgomeryStrengthen and expand pregnancy and parenting services offered at six Women’s Centers.
Family Empowerment Ministries $84,000.00StarkProvide parenting education, fatherhood programs, social support groups, job readiness classes and nutrition education for pregnant and parenting families.
Firelands Health $22,500.00ErieIncrease, promote and educate staff, patients, families and caregivers on safe sleep best practices.
Gem City Diaper Bank $18,750.00MontgomeryProvide diapers and wipes to families.
Gus Johnson Community Foundation $187,500.00SummitSupport the Infant Vitality Program prioritizing the elimination of evictions, neighborhood revitalization, affordable housing and integrated services that uplift all people.
Health Care Access Now $190,113.00Butler
Clermont
Hamilton
Warren		Recruit three new Community Health Workers Certification Program classes from Latinx, Asian, and Indigenous communities.
Heart of Ohio Family Health $113,789.25FranklinProvide additional support to pregnant women and some newly parenting women through a nurse education visit at the beginning of pregnancy with the goal for patients to learn about healthcare during pregnancy, healthy behaviors during pregnancy, and parenting/healthcare for children.
Hocking Athens Perry Community Action $57,500.01AthensImplement a food-delivery pilot for pregnant and postpartum families experiencing food insecurity.
Lower Lights Ministries $25,800.00FranklinProvide supportive housing and comprehensive services to pregnant women and newly parenting mothers, including those with substance use disorders.
May Dugan Center $16,398.00CuyahogaExpand and enhance the MomsFirst program.
Mental Health America of Ohio $33,938.25FranklinSupport POEM Program (Perinatal Outreach and Encouragement for Moms).
Mommies Matter $82,555.23Delaware
Fairfield
Franklin		Implementation and development of services providing: mentorship, professional services, material aid, financial assistance and most of all, a Christian community, to pregnant, single mothers in central Ohio.
Moms2B $125,000.00Franklin Montgomery StatewideSupport Moms2B and Dads2B programs, as well as provide statewide training on topics critical to assisting families to have healthy babies and good parenting skills.
Ohio Guidestone $98,480.50Stark SummitProvide mental health services and support to future and newly parenting fathers.
Pathway Inc. $125,000.00LucasExpand fatherhood programming.
Pathway to Hope $105,693.00ButlerDevelop Family PREP (Prepare, Resource, Empower, Provide) program.
Pregnancy Choices $150,000.00Stark
Summit		Establish new programs for pregnant women, new mothers, fathers and families.
Pregnancy Decision Health Centers $250,000.00Fairfield
Franklin		Expand the free services at Franklin and Fairfield County crisis pregnancy centers.
Pregnant with Possibilities $250,000.00CuyahogaProvide community health worker services to connect women to culturally-sensitive, Black-provider networks for prenatal care, doula and mental health services, social support groups and essential baby care items.
Produce Perks $235,534.00Cuyahoga
Hamilton
Lorain
Stark
Summit		Support expansion of the Infant-Vitality Produce Prescription Program for pregnant and postpartum women within five Ohio Equity Institute counties.
ProMedica $145,233.75LucasExpand CenteringPregnancy© program.
Salvation Army – NW Ohio $44,938.11LucasProvide households with diapers other diapering items.
Stark County Community Action Agency $105,000.00StarkExpand and enhance the Community Action Pathways HUB.
Stark County Diaper Bank $24,267.50Clermont
Medina
Stark
Tuscarawas
Wayne		Enhance access to diapers for pregnant and newly parenting families.
TriHealth $82,500.00HamiltonExpand breastfeeding education program for Black mothers and fathers.
Turnkey Development Institute $108,897.00Delaware
Franklin
Pickaway		Expand fatherhood programming.
Village of Healing $250,000.00CuyahogaTo increase access to culturally-sensitive OB/Gyn care and improve maternal mental health outcomes.
YMCA of Central Ohio $80,300.00Delaware
Franklin
Logan
Pickaway		Provide a greater level of services, supports and resources to expectant and new parents via community health workers.
YMCA of Greater Cincinnati $187,500.00HamiltonLaunch the Pre/Post-Natal Project.
YWCA Northwest Ohio $73,247.85Allen
Defiance
Fulton
Henry
Lucas		Empower women through intense case management which includes connecting moms with prenatal care early during their pregnancy; encouraging them to attend safe sleep classes; and support them in setting goals for their families that will increase their marketability, financial stability, and independence.