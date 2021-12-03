COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said Friday the Ohio Department of Health, in partnership with the Governor’s Children’s Initiative, has awarded $5 million to 44 community and faith-based organizations to improve supports to pregnant women and newly parenting families.

“These resources will provide communities across the state with new funding to begin or expand services to help more babies reach their first birthdays and support healthy parents,” said Governor DeWine. “We are committed to reducing the unacceptable infant mortality rate in Ohio because all babies deserve a healthy start and an opportunity to grow and develop to their fullest potential.”

DeWine said the goal of these resources is to provide funding to improve infant and maternal health outcomes. The money will be used to strengthen the work of community and faith-based organizations as partners of Ohio’s pregnant women and new families. The Governor’s Office said funded organizations will reduce barriers to wellness for participants by providing resources and services that address gaps in existing maternal and infant systems and supports pregnant women and newly parenting families (up to 12-months postpartum).

Infant mortality is defined as the death of an infant before their first birthday. The infant mortality rate is the number of infant deaths per 1,000 live births. Ohio infant mortality across was 6.9 per 1,000 live births in 2019, the same as it was in 2018. The Ohio and national goal is 6.0 or fewer infant deaths per 1,000 live births.

The 44 funded projects will begin January 1, 2022 and provide support to pregnant women and new families in 42 Ohio counties.

Organization Name ODH Approved Funding Amount Proposed County/Counties of Service Application Summary American Fitness Health & Wellness Institute $98,642.38 Greene Montgomery Provide maternal and infant services to remove barriers to healthcare. Baby 1st Network $250,000.00 Statewide Support the Ohio Collaborative to Prevent Infant Mortality to expand capacity to address both pregnancy and infant related mortality and morbidity and improve the health of all birthing people of childbearing age in Ohio. Baby U $75,548.91 Lucas Expand capacity in home visiting and Thrive Graduate programs. Bethesda Foundation $27,983.97 Hamilton Establish CenteringPregnancy© at Bethesda North Hospital. Birthing Beautiful Communities $250,000.00 Cuyahoga Summit Provide and expand perinatal physical and social support services for Black pregnant and postpartum mothers, and their families. Bon Secours Mercy Health $115,134.46 Allen

Butler

Champaign

Clark

Hamilton

Lorain

Lucas Utilize physical and social supports provided in collaboration with community partners to improve access to quality parenting education, provide access to early prenatal and postpartum healthcare related services, establish connections to and within the community, and promote financial stability and independence Brigid’s Path $87,500.00 Montgomery Develop and implement our Prenatal Empowerment Program. Center for Healthy Families $187,500.00 Delaware

Fairfield

Franklin

Licking

Pickaway Support Healthy Family Connections Program for pregnant and parenting youth. Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center $73,518.00 Hamilton Support AMEN (All Moms Empowered to Nurse) program. Columbus Diaper Bank $77,517.59 Franklin Provide diapers and wipes to families. Community Action Org of Scioto County $87,749.70 Scioto Enhance the Pathways to a Health Pregnancy (PHP) Program. Compassion Health Toledo $121,027.50 Lucas Expand and enhance current programs as well as to implement new programs. CPC Women’s Health Resource $55,251.04 Defiance

Fulton

Henry

Williams Increase the number of women receiving pregnancy testing and pregnancy health services, parenting education and support for basic needs. Dayton Children’s $30,691.00 Montgomery Expand of lactation services. Elizabeth’s New Life Center $187,500.00 Hamilton Montgomery Strengthen and expand pregnancy and parenting services offered at six Women’s Centers. Family Empowerment Ministries $84,000.00 Stark Provide parenting education, fatherhood programs, social support groups, job readiness classes and nutrition education for pregnant and parenting families. Firelands Health $22,500.00 Erie Increase, promote and educate staff, patients, families and caregivers on safe sleep best practices. Gem City Diaper Bank $18,750.00 Montgomery Provide diapers and wipes to families. Gus Johnson Community Foundation $187,500.00 Summit Support the Infant Vitality Program prioritizing the elimination of evictions, neighborhood revitalization, affordable housing and integrated services that uplift all people. Health Care Access Now $190,113.00 Butler

Clermont

Hamilton

Warren Recruit three new Community Health Workers Certification Program classes from Latinx, Asian, and Indigenous communities. Heart of Ohio Family Health $113,789.25 Franklin Provide additional support to pregnant women and some newly parenting women through a nurse education visit at the beginning of pregnancy with the goal for patients to learn about healthcare during pregnancy, healthy behaviors during pregnancy, and parenting/healthcare for children. Hocking Athens Perry Community Action $57,500.01 Athens Implement a food-delivery pilot for pregnant and postpartum families experiencing food insecurity. Lower Lights Ministries $25,800.00 Franklin Provide supportive housing and comprehensive services to pregnant women and newly parenting mothers, including those with substance use disorders. May Dugan Center $16,398.00 Cuyahoga Expand and enhance the MomsFirst program. Mental Health America of Ohio $33,938.25 Franklin Support POEM Program (Perinatal Outreach and Encouragement for Moms). Mommies Matter $82,555.23 Delaware

Fairfield

Franklin Implementation and development of services providing: mentorship, professional services, material aid, financial assistance and most of all, a Christian community, to pregnant, single mothers in central Ohio. Moms2B $125,000.00 Franklin Montgomery Statewide Support Moms2B and Dads2B programs, as well as provide statewide training on topics critical to assisting families to have healthy babies and good parenting skills. Ohio Guidestone $98,480.50 Stark Summit Provide mental health services and support to future and newly parenting fathers. Pathway Inc. $125,000.00 Lucas Expand fatherhood programming. Pathway to Hope $105,693.00 Butler Develop Family PREP (Prepare, Resource, Empower, Provide) program. Pregnancy Choices $150,000.00 Stark

Summit Establish new programs for pregnant women, new mothers, fathers and families. Pregnancy Decision Health Centers $250,000.00 Fairfield

Franklin Expand the free services at Franklin and Fairfield County crisis pregnancy centers. Pregnant with Possibilities $250,000.00 Cuyahoga Provide community health worker services to connect women to culturally-sensitive, Black-provider networks for prenatal care, doula and mental health services, social support groups and essential baby care items. Produce Perks $235,534.00 Cuyahoga

Hamilton

Lorain

Stark

Summit Support expansion of the Infant-Vitality Produce Prescription Program for pregnant and postpartum women within five Ohio Equity Institute counties. ProMedica $145,233.75 Lucas Expand CenteringPregnancy© program. Salvation Army – NW Ohio $44,938.11 Lucas Provide households with diapers other diapering items. Stark County Community Action Agency $105,000.00 Stark Expand and enhance the Community Action Pathways HUB. Stark County Diaper Bank $24,267.50 Clermont

Medina

Stark

Tuscarawas

Wayne Enhance access to diapers for pregnant and newly parenting families. TriHealth $82,500.00 Hamilton Expand breastfeeding education program for Black mothers and fathers. Turnkey Development Institute $108,897.00 Delaware

Franklin

Pickaway Expand fatherhood programming. Village of Healing $250,000.00 Cuyahoga To increase access to culturally-sensitive OB/Gyn care and improve maternal mental health outcomes. YMCA of Central Ohio $80,300.00 Delaware

Franklin

Logan

Pickaway Provide a greater level of services, supports and resources to expectant and new parents via community health workers. YMCA of Greater Cincinnati $187,500.00 Hamilton Launch the Pre/Post-Natal Project. YWCA Northwest Ohio $73,247.85 Allen

Defiance

Fulton

Henry

Lucas Empower women through intense case management which includes connecting moms with prenatal care early during their pregnancy; encouraging them to attend safe sleep classes; and support them in setting goals for their families that will increase their marketability, financial stability, and independence.