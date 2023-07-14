COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — The future locations of 27 new electric vehicle charging stations have been announced by Governor Mike DeWine, several of them being in the Miami Valley.

“This is an exciting time for Ohio as we continue to lead the charge in electric mobility,” said Governor DeWine. “As more Ohioans purchase EVs, this statewide network of chargers will ensure that our transportation infrastructure is prepared to accommodate these drivers, as well as visitors who travel to Ohio to see all that our great state has to offer.”

During a conference on Thursday, July 13, DeWine announced that the state will be awarding more than $18 million in National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program funds for the 27 new EV charging stations.

The newly announced stations will be found along seven of Ohio’s interstate corridors including I-70, I-71, I-74, I-75, I-76, I-77, and I-90. They are expected to be operational next year.

(Photo/Ohio Governor’s Office)

DeWine said, “People make these decisions based upon a lot of different things, but one of the things is they have to have some assurance that there are chargers that are available. What we’re doing today is giving people more assurance.”

For a full list of the newly announced charging stations, view the document below.