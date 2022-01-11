COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor Mike DeWine announced on Tuesday additional Ohio National Guard will be deployed to support COVID-19 testing locations.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, the total number of National Guard members working with Ohio’s healthcare systems is now at 2,300. Approximately 200 are offering medical support and approximately 2,100 are offering general support in testing, food services, in-hospital patient transportation, administrative tasks and more.

“We are grateful that National Guard members are continuing to fill critical roles in our state’s response to this pandemic, especially as the strain on our health care providers continues,” said Governor DeWine. “As cases increase across the state, the best thing Ohioans can do is to stay up to date on their COVID-19 vaccine.”

At this time, the Ohio National Guard has been deployed to the following testing locations:

Akron: Atrium Testing Site (Summa Health), 1077 Gorge Blvd., Akron

(Aultman/Cleveland Clinic Mercy), Stark County Fairgrounds, 305 Wertz Ave. NW, Canton

Adena Regional Medical Center, 272 Hospital Road, Chillicothe

Walker Center (Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals), 10524 Euclid Ave., Cleveland

(Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center), first floor of the CAS parking garage at 2540 Olentangy River Road, Columbus

(Premier Health) Miami Valley Hospital, 1 Wyoming St., Dayton

Avita Ontario Hospital, 715 Richland Mall, Mansfield

Lucas County Recreation Center, 2901 Key St., Maumee

Genesis Hospital, 2951 Maple Ave., Zanesville

(Ethos Laboratories), Crossroads Church, 990 Reading Road, Mason

(Ethos Laboratories), Riverbend, 6201 Kellogg Ave.

University of Cincinnati, 321 Albert Sabin Way, Cincinnati

Coming soon – Dayton: Dayton Children’s Hospital, 1 Children’s Plaza, Dayton