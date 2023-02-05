DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — An emergency evacuation notice was sent out Sunday evening by officials with Columbiana County and Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.

A release from the governor’s office says temperature conditions in Columbiana County have lead to concerns over a potential “catastrophic tanker failure”. DeWine’s office says if the tanker failure occurs, an explosion with the potential for deadly shrapnel could possibly travel up to a mile radius.

The concern is coming from a “drastic temperature change” from inside of the Norfolk Southern railcar in East Palestine, which derailed from the track.

The release goes on to say those living within a mile of the derailment site are to immediately leave the area. During a press conference held by Columbiana County officials late Sunday evening, an official said people could face charges if they choose to stay behind, including child endangerment.

Along with the Ohio National Guard being activated, the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP), Ohio Emergency Management Agency, and Ohio EPA are also assisting local authorities in eastern Ohio.

