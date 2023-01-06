Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A highway running through Caesar Creek State Park will be renamed in honor of a fallen Ohio officer.

With Governor Mike DeWine’s signature on House Bill 578, a portion of State Route 73 will be designated as the Natural Resources Officer Jason Lagore Memorial Highway, according to a release from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

Officer Lagore died in the line of duty assisting in the rescue of two teens who had fallen through the ice at Rocky Fork Lake in Highland County in February of 2021. He was a 15-year veteran with ODNR’s Division of Parks and Watercraft.

“This road was patrolled by Officer Lagore and his K-9 partner, so it is only fitting that it is dedicated in his honor,” Mary Mertz, ODNR Director, said. “We appreciate Officer Lagore’s devotion to his duty and will always remember the work he did to keep the people of Ohio safe.”

In addition to coordinating the division’s K-9 program, Lagore was responsible for establishing the first ODNR K-9 Academy.

He was well known in the law enforcement community for his experience with training K-9 units.