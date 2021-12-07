CARROLL COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — A devastating fire destroyed a Carroll County building housing thousands of dollars worth of toys Monday evening.

The toys were being stored at the now-burned-down warehouse as part of the local U.S. Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots program, which works to get presents to children during the holiday season.

The toys were meant for children in Tuscarawas County.

Marine veteran Robert Stratton was in his office Monday when he heard a noise and came out and saw his warehouse/workshop roof on fire. He called the fire department but the wind was horrible, he said.

The fire is out now, but even early Tuesday afternoon tiny flames could be seen in the debris. About $8,000 worth of new toys were demolished in the blaze, Stratton said.

WJW photo

WJW photo

WJW photo

WJW photo

WJW photo

“It just slows it down a little bit. We will be back in action tomorrow,” Stratton told FOX 8’s Dave Nethers regarding the fire.

Starting Wednesday, the group is taking Toys for Tots donations at Calvary Methodist Church in Sherrodsville, Ohio.

Those interested in sending money can send to Toys for Tots at P.O. Box. 113 Sherrodsville Ohio 44675.

Find out more in the video at the top of the story.