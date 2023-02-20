* EDITORIAL NOTE: The video above originally aired on February 10, 2023.

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — Environmental Activist Erin Brockovich announced on Sunday that she’s moving the date of her visit to East Palestine by one day.

She tweeted Sunday afternoon that she’ll be coming to the village on Friday. Initially, she’d said she would attend a town hall on Thursday.

“We are moving our event to Friday,” the tweet says. “The circus is coming to town and we want to steer clear.”

The event will be at 6 p.m. Friday at East Palestine High School’s auditorium, located at 360 W. Grant St.

Space is limited, and registration is being taken online.

Brockovich tweeted that she plans to work with the victims of the train derailment so that they “can get justice, know their legal rights” and “hold the railroad accountable.”

Brockovich has been active on social media about the train derailment since it happened earlier this month.