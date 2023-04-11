COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio’s Secretary of State, long rumored to be eyeing a run at the U.S. Senate, is not an official candidate, despite a social media account that states the contrary.

A source in Frank LaRose’s office said LaRose is not behind a Twitter account that posted a “LaRose U.S. Senate” graphic Monday night as its profile picture.

This account is NOT real. A source at Secretary of State’s office confirms they are not behind this account. In a previous interview @FrankLaRose told me he is actively raising money into a PAC and will make his decision this summer. @nbc4i https://t.co/BUMUDjkB77 — Natalie Fahmy (@NatalieFahmy) April 11, 2023

The seat is currently held by Sherrod Brown, a three-term Democrat who is seeing a fourth term in a state that has started leaning Republican over the last few election cycles.

State Sen. Matt Dolan and businessman Bernie Moreno are the only Republicans who have officially declared for the 2024 race. Both men were among a litany of candidates who sought to replace Rob Portman in 2022. Sen. J.D. Vance eventually beat Democrat Tim Ryan in that race.

In January, a spokesman for LaRose, Rob Nichols, said LaRose “intents to be a part of that conversation” as to who would run against Brown.

LaRose said in March that if he did decide to run, he would make the announcement sometime this summer, and has actively been raising money toward a super political action committee (PAC) to look into the possibility of a future run.

LaRose won his second term as Ohio’s Secretary of State in November 2022.