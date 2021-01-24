Despite pandemic, Ohio shatters record for new businesses created in 2020

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Secretary of State Business Services Division reports a shattering record for the creation of new businesses in Ohio.

A new record was set in 2020 with more than 170,000 new business filings, surpassing 2019’s record of just over 130,000, according to our partners at the Sidney Daily News.

Despite the pandemic, the state saw a 31 percent increase from the previous year. December’s new filings are 51 percent higher than December of 2019.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose commended the accomplishment and applauded Ohioans creativity during this difficult time.

“When this pandemic began, a lot of us thought we were going to see a drop off in new business formation,” said LaRose. “Who would be so courageous and so bold as to go out there and start a small business amidst all of this uncertainty? Well the answer is – Ohio entrepreneurs are! They’ve been doing what they do best – finding ways to creatively serve a need in the free market, and we’ve been happy to be ready to help them get their filing done.”

For more information on starting a new business, visit www.ohiobusinesscentral.gov.