MIDDLEPORT, OH (WOWK) — The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office says deputies found two indoor marijuana growing operations inside a building that caught fire.

Around 4 a.m. on Friday, Rutland Fire Department responded to a building fire on Happy Hollow Road in Middleport, according to MCSO.

Responders allegedly found an indoor marijuana growing operation in the building.

MCSO says deputies got a homeowner’s consent to search the building. Law enforcement found another marijuana growing operation in the residence, MCSO says.

The Sheriff’s Office says this case was handed over to the Task Force.