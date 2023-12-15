DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio Department of Health just released a report on 2022 unintentional overdoses, revealing deaths fell by 5% last year.

Ohio reported a total 4,915 unintentional drug overdose deaths in 2022, following a record total of 5,174 in 2021.

“While the numbers headed in the right direction last year, they are no cause for celebration,” said ODH Director Bruce Vanderhoff. “Tragically, thousands of Ohioans are still dying from substance use disorders. I urge Ohioans to do what they can to prevent these deaths, from learning how to use naloxone to knowing where to turn for help for you or a loved one in need.”

Unsurprisingly, fentanyl or fentanyl analogs were involved in 81% of the unintentional overdose deaths in 2022. Overdoes involving heroin had the largest decrease, of 43%. Additionally, stimulant drug categories had the largest increases of unintentional overdose deaths.

In 2022, Black non-Hispanic males continued to have the highest rate of unintentional drug overdose deaths in Ohio compared to all other demographics.

Note: Data in the 2022 Ohio Unintentional Drug Overdose Report reflects new national standards used in the creation of race categories. At this time, population files from the federal government reflecting these standards were available for 2020 through 2022 only. Accordingly, ODH advises caution in comparing these rates to those in reports prior to 2020.