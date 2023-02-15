DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Award-winning artist Carrie Underwood is coming to Ohio! According to Ticketmaster, Carrie Underwood’s The Denim and Rhinestones Tour will make its way through two Ohio cities this March.

Carrie Underwood’s career began with winning the fourth season of American Idol, and in 2008 she became the youngest member of the Grand Ole Opry. Since then she has accumulated multiple awards in the industry including seven Grammy awards. According to Ticketmaster, all her singles such as “Before He Cheats” and “Wasted,” have reached the top seat on the Billboards Country Singles chart multiple times.

This march Carrie Underwood will be making two stops at Ohio venues, including the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati on March 2 and Nationwide Arena in Columbus on March 4. She will be joined on stage by Jimmie Allen, a Grammy-nominated country star.

Tickets are already starting to disappear for these events. Click here to buy your tickets now.