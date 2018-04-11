Democratic hopefuls for Ohio governor tangle in final debate

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (AP) – Four Democrats battling for their party’s nomination in the race for Ohio governor will go head-to-head in their last scheduled debate.

Miami University’s Middletown campus will host the hourlong debate Tuesday evening.

Early voting also begins Tuesday for the May 8 primary election.

The Democrats running for governor are former federal consumer protection chief and former Ohio attorney general Richard Cordray; former U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich; former Ohio Supreme Court Justice William O’Neill; and state Sen. Joe Schiavoni.

On the Republican side, Attorney General Mike DeWine is seeking his party’s nomination against Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor, who has criticized the former U.S. senator for ducking debates.

Republican Gov. John Kasich is term-limited.