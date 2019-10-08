Democratic candidate Biden plans Ohio return this month

FILE – In this June 6, 2019, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Atlanta. As Democratic presidential hopefuls prepare for their first 2020 primary debate this week, 77 medical and public health groups aligned on Monday, June 24, to push for a series of consensus commitments to combat climate change _ bluntly defined by the organizations as “a health emergency.” (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden plans to make a return visit to Ohio two weeks after he’s here for a debate.

Biden’s campaign announced Tuesday that he will be in Columbus on Oct. 31. No other details were released immediately.

Biden and rivals for the Democratic nomination will be at Otterbein University near Columbus for an Oct. 15 debate .

Republican Donald Trump carried Ohio decisively in 2016 and the state has been trending Republican in statewide elections.

Trump’s urging of Ukraine to investigate Biden’s family has helped trigger a House impeachment inquiry into the president’s actions. The former vice president was Democrat Barack Obama’s running mate on the ticket that carried Ohio twice.

