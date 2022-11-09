Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A food delivery driver and another good Samaritan are being credited with saving the life of a woman in a wheelchair who was trapped inside her burning home.

Christopher Baldwin, 50, is an Uber Eats driver. He had just made a delivery in Cleveland’s Slavic Village neighborhood on Monday when he saw smoke pouring out of a home in the 7200 block of Ottawa Road.

Baldwin called 911 and is heard yelling, “Oh my God, it’s a fire! It’s a fire! Hello, come out of the house, the house is on fire!”

“I immediately pulled my car over and jumped out screaming, blowing my horn, ‘Is anybody in here?'” Baldwin told FOX 8. “Started banging on the windows and the doors, and the lady screams, ‘Yes, I’m here. I’m in a wheel chair, what’s wrong? Why are you banging on my door?’ I said, ‘Ma’am, your house is on fire, we’ve got to get you out of here.’”

But as the flames quickly spread throughout the home, Baldwin realized the woman trapped inside would not survive if they waited for firefighters. That’s when he started yelling for help.

“’Somebody help me get this lady out of the house,’ and some gentleman came out of nowhere and helped me get that lady out this door in her wheelchair, and the flames just consumed everything, everything,” he said.

As a result of the quick actions of Baldwin and the young man who responded to his call for help, the elderly woman had been saved.

Cleveland firefighters arrived a short time later and put out the fire.

Baldwin says the other rescuer left the scene before anyone could get his name.

“I don’t know where he came from, but all I know is that he knew what was going on. He knew what I was telling him, screaming for him to do,” he said.

FOX 8 spoke with the victim by phone, and although she is not feeling well, she did say that she is grateful for the efforts of Baldwin and the other good Samaritan.

She calls them her guardian angels.

It turns out that she was unaware of the fire because the house had no working smoke detectors.

Baldwin says that should serve as a warning to all homeowners and landlords.

Baldwin feels it was more than good fortune that placed him in the right place at the right time.

“That made my day, that made me feel real good knowing that I helped somebody survive another day, especially being in my own community. Yes, it really made me feel good that I was serving my purpose,” he said.

The victim is being assisted by the Red Cross.

Investigators have not determined the exact cause of the fire.