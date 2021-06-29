Delaware County Sheriff IDs man found inside tote at Alum Creek Lake

Ohio

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office has identified the body of a man found Monday inside a tote at Alum Creek Lake State Park.

The sheriff’s office said the body has been identified as Timothy Robert Marcum, 37, of Columbus.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded around 8:30 a.m. after a kayaker at Alum Creek Lake State Park said he came across a plastic tote in the water with a human leg sticking out of it.

Hours later, the tote was recovered and a full body was found inside.

The sheriff’s office said Marcum’s body was identified by fingerprints.

The final autopsy report on Marcum won’t be completed for several weeks, the sheriff’s office said, but the initial investigation shows the cause of death as a gunshot wound.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office at 740-833-2830 or email dcsodetectives@co.delaware.oh.us.

“We extend our condolences to the family and commit our energy and full resources to solve this case,” said Delaware County Sheriff Russell Martin in a statement.

