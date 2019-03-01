Defense repeats request for Ohio Supreme Court to intervene in buried newborn case

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – Attorneys for a young woman accused of killing and burying her newborn baby are again asking the Ohio Supreme Court to intervene with the use of her doctor’s comments in the trial.

Defense for Brooke Skylar Richardson originally argued that doctors should not be allowed to testify, citing physician-patient privilege.

The appeals court, however, ruled that public interest in detecting crimes to protect society outweighs doctor-patient confidentiality in this particular case.

The defense then filed a motion asking the Ohio Supreme Court to step in and stop the doctor’s testimony from being used.

The court refused.

READ MORE: Ohio Supreme Court will not hear from defense in buried newborn case

A new motion was filed February 8, asking the Ohio Supreme Court to reconsider their decision to stay out of the case.

