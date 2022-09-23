COLUMBUS (WJW) – Attention hunters! Ohio’s archery hunting season for white-tailed dear is just around the corner.

The season kicks off statewide on Saturday, Sept. 24 and will continue through Feb. 5.

All hunters, regardless of age, must carry a valid license to hunt or trap in Ohio. You can purchase your license through the free HuntFish OH mobile app or online at wildohio.gov. You can also visit an authorized agent.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources encourages hunters to practice using their equipment at a local shooting range before a hunt.

Are you new to deer archery hunting or just need a refresher? Check out tips from ODNR here.

Archery season started early on Sept. 10 in Hardin, Marion and Wyandot counties. Those counties also have an early gun season on Oct. 8-10.

A full breakdown of this season’s hunting and trapping regulations can be found here.

According to ODNR, the 2021-22 deer season saw over 95,300 deer hunted with a bow. That’s about 48% of the season’s total harvest.

“Deer hunting is a tradition in Ohio,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “Throughout the season and beyond, hunting-related tourism, equipment sales, and license sales generate revenue in Ohio from hunters across the nation, with much of that revenue being directed back to the state’s wildlife.”

October and November are the most popular months for bow hunting in Ohio, but there’s other deer hunting options coming up in the near future as well.

Youth-only firearms hunting will be Nov. 19-20. It’s only open to hunters under the age of 18.

The seven-day gun season will be Nov. 28 through Dec. 4 with a bonus weekend on Dec. 17-18.

Meanwhile, muzzleloader season is Jan. 7 through Jan. 10.

For maps of public hunting areas, current regulations and more, you can download the HuntFish OH mobile app, which is available on Android and iOS.

