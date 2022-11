CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — A property owner discovered a decomposing body in the basement of a home they recently purchased, the city of Cleveland Heights confirmed.

Police and firefighters were called to a home on the 2700 block of Noble Road Tuesday around 11:40 a.m. after the body was found.

The city said the body has not yet been identified and that a Medical Examiner’s report has not been released.

The incident is currently under investigation.