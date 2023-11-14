ETNA, Ohio (WDTN) — Investigators of a deadly crash on Interstate 70 have released the names of the deceased.

The Granville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) are investigating the crash, which involved a charter bus, two commercial vehicles and two passenger vehicles. The crash occurred on I-70 near state Route 310 on Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 8:52 a.m.

The charter bus was occupied by a driver and 54 students and chaperones from Tuscarawas Valley Local Schools. Three of the passengers on the bus were pronounced dead at the scene. Officials identified them as John W. Mosely, 18, of Mineral City, Jeffery D. Worrell, 18, of Bolivar, and Katelyn N. Owens, 15, of Mineral City.

A total of 15 students and the bus driver were transported to area hospitals. The remaining students were taken to a reunification site.

According to the OSHP, one of the passenger vehicles was occupied by three individuals. All were pronounced dead at the scene. They were identified as Dave Kennat, 56, of Navarre, Kristy Gaynor, 39, of Zoar, and Shannon Wigfield, 45, of Bolivar.

Of the two commercial vehicles involved, one driver was transported to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The other was treated and released at the scene. The driver of the second passenger vehicle was also transported to an area hospital.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Ohio State Highway Patrol at (614) 466-2660.