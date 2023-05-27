DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of a sheriff’s deputy.

On Saturday, May 27, Charmaine McGuffey, the Hamilton County sheriff, announced the death of Marcus Ziegler. Ziegler was a deputy for the sheriff’s office, and had worked for the department for only nine months, according to a release obtained by 2 NEWS.

The deputy was enrolled at the Peace Officer Academy at Great Oaks.

At this time, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office had not released Ziegler’s cause of death.