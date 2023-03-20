TALLMADGE, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has learned that Tallmadge police are investigating the death of a two-year-old.

Police say they were called to an apartment in the 300 block of South Avenue at about 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. When police arrived they learned the child’s father had taken the 2-year-old to a local urgent care facility. The child was then transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled the child’s death accidental.