LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A fatal crash occurred late last night in Liberty Township, according to a report from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash was reported at 9:35 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 13, on Cox Road near Christ Hospital. A single vehicle was reportedly involved.

The driver of the vehicle, Ciarra Monroe, 35, was taken to UC Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

The crash is being investigated by the Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team, who were initially called to the scene.