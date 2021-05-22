Sunday is deadline to enter first Ohio Vax-a-Million drawing

Ohio Vax-a-Million is an opt-in program, meaning you are not automatically entered

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The deadline to enter the first Ohio Vax-a-Million is Sunday.

It’s the first of five weekly drawings to win either $1 million or a college scholarship.

Ohioans 18 and older who have received a received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can enter to win one of five $1 million prizes.

Ohioans ages 12-17 who have received a received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can enter to win one of five four-year, full-ride scholarships, including room and board, tuition and books, to any Ohio state college or university.

The winners will be announced on Wednesday, May 26.

With more than 5.1 million Ohioans who have started the vaccination process, state official say not all who are eligible have entered.

Ohio Vax-a-Million is an opt-in program, meaning you are not automatically entered. Those who want to win have to enter online at ohiovaxamillion.com or by phone at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-

833-427-5634).

Once you enter, your entry will be carried over through all the drawings. You do not need to submit your name each week, and duplicate entries will be removed.

Vaccination records will be verified for winners.

If you are an Ohio resident who was vaccinated in another state, you are eligible but will need to

present proof of vaccination.

Winners will be announced each Wednesday, starting May 26, at approximately 7:29 p.m., for five weeks. The final announcement will take place on Wednesday, June 23.