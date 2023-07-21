DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The deadline for students to apply for the Ohio Teen Ambassador Board is extended.

Until Friday, July 28, high-school junior and senior students from across the state can apply to be a part of the Ohio Attorney General’s Teen Ambassador Board for the 2023 to 2024 school year. Students will get the chance to hear first-hand from what a career in government and law looks like.

“The program provides Ohio’s future leaders with an unparalleled opportunity to learn about and engage in Ohio government and law,” the release says.

Students that are interested will be required to serve a one-year term, convene in Columbus twice and report to the Ohio Attorney General’s office on the issues impacting the issues teens are facing in their communities across the state.

If you are interested, you must submit an application, which is found here, along with a letter of recommendation. You should send all forms to the office by email.

Acceptance letters will be sent out to accepted students by Saturday, Aug. 5.