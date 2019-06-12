Dayton International Airport to host full-scale emergency exercise

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Emergency crews, airport staff, and other crisis response personnel are involved in a simulated crisis zone for a full-scale emergency exercise Wednesday at the Dayton International Airport.

As required by the Federal Aviation Administration, Dayton International Airport staff, fire rescue, police department, several emergency response agencies, and volunteers will participate in the exercise to test EMS/medical response, command post operations and communications.

The exercise will be held from 8 am to 12 pm and will evaluate the effectiveness of the airport’s emergency plan and its ability to respond to a major incident.

Since the airport already does an annual table-top emergency exercise, Wednesday’s exercise will complement that.

