Dashcam video shows impaired driver hitting OSP cruiser

COLUMBUS (WDTN) – Dashcam video released by the Ohio State Highway Patrol shows an impaired driver hitting a trooper’s cruiser.

The incident happened on Saturday, July 6, at 2:34 am on Polaris Parkway in Columbus when a trooper spotted a driver traveling the wrong side of the road.

There were no injuries caused by the crash, but Ohio State Highway Patrol used the incident to remind people not to drink and drive.

