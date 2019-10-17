Dash camera shows man take stolen Whitehall cruiser on 20-minute joyride

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Video released by Whitehall police shows the moment one of their cruisers was stolen early Wednesday morning.

It all started around 12:40 a.m. Wednesday. According to Reynoldsburg police, officers were pursuing Frederick E. Pace Jr., 29. They trapped his vehicle in the area of I-270 and East Main Street. Police said Pace backed into a cruiser and hit another one in order to get away from them.

The chase then took officers to the area of Fairway and East Main Street in Whitehall. This time, Whitehall police said Pace got out of his car and ran into a wooded area.

While officers were looking for Pace, police say he got out of the woods and stole a Whitehall police cruiser.

Video shows the stolen cruiser traveling down Main Street for nearly two minutes before officers could make it back to their own cars.

The chase progressed west on Main Street through Whitehall, Bexley and Columbus. The stolen cruiser turned down Front Street, right on Mound Street and drove right by the Franklin County Jail.

The cruiser continued until West Mound Street reached a dead end at Miranova. There, police appeared to have Pace cornered in a cul de sac. Instead of stopping, video shows the cruiser doing donuts in the cul de sac before jumping a curb and driving through the grass to get away.

The chase then went onto I-70 West. The cruiser got off on Mound Street and made a right turn, taking it toward Harrisburg Pike. The stolen cruiser then went through several Franklinton residential streets before coming out on West Broad Street.

Dash camera shows police pursue the cruiser east on Broad Street, eventually stopping at Grant Ave. That’s where police say Pace tried to run, but was shocked with a Taser, tackled and arrested. He was taken to nearby Grant Medical Center for observation.

Pace was charged with four counts of assault on a peace officer by Reynoldsburg police. Whitehall police also charged him with theft and felony fleeing and eluding.

According to Reynoldsburg police, an officer suffered a concussion during the original chase.

