CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — Damar Hamlin‘s care providers at UC Medical Center were given a key to the city by Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval on Thursday.

During the Jan. 2 Monday Night Football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills, Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle and went into cardiac arrest on the field of Paycor Stadium.

He was transported to UC Medical Center, the area’s only Level 1 center, by ambulance and received treatment for a week before being transferred to a hospital in Buffalo.

Hamlin’s care team received a key to the city at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26.

