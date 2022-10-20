Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — Cincinnati’s newest hippo, Fritz, charmed crowds by playfully nibbling at his big sister Fiona at the Cincinnati Zoo on Tuesday.

Footage posted to the zoo’s Twitter page shows the adorable encounter. “We can’t get enough of this duo!” read a caption accompanying the post.

The siblings first met on Aug. 24 in the outdoor habitat, and the two almost got close enough for a nose boop. Fritz was born on August 3.

Since then, Fritz has warmed up to his sister and the two appear to be getting along swimmingly.