Customer leaves $2,500 tip for staff at Columbus restaurant

Ohio

by: NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — As bars and restaurants closed for an undetermined amount of time Sunday night, some regular patrons showed their support in a special way.

Just hours before Coaches Bar and Grill on Bethel Road shut its doors, one loyal customer left a $2,500 tip.

Servers said the man was a regular at the restaurant but wanted to remain anonymous.

 They added the man wanted to help lighten the load during this uncertain time.

“It brought some of them to tears, they are going to split it, 13 ways and it’s going to help them and we are a family and we will get through it together,” said Coaches employee Benny Leonard.

Coaches Bar and Grill plans on doing carry out dinners for customers in the immediate future.

