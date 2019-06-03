Current Ohio AG, former AGs call for elimination of statute of limitations on rape

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Dave Yost speaks at the Ohio Republican Party event, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. Yost was elected as the next Ohio attorney general. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) - Current Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is joining forces with former Ohio attorneys general to call for the end of the statute of limitations on rape.

Yost and former attorneys general Richard Cordray, Nancy Rogers, Jim Petro, Betty Montgomery and Lee Fisher urged the Ohio General Assembly in a letter to Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina) and Speaker of the Ohio House Larry Householder (R-Glenford) to amend the Ohio Revised Code to include rape alongside murder as crimes that can be prosecuted without a statute of limitations.

Gov. Mike DeWine supports the amendment of the Ohio Revised Code, which would get rid of the current statute of limitations of 20 years for rape.

"We can't let a rapist run out the clock on justice," Yost said.

Read the full letter HERE.

