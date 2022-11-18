Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland State University board of trustees voted Thursday to change the name of Cleveland-Marshall College of Law.

The full board voted unanimously to accept CSU President Laura Bloomberg and a committee’s recommendation to remove the name.

The goal of the name change is to remove a reference to U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Marshall, who was chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court from 1801 to 1835.

Marshall has come under scrutiny for upholding slavery and his ownership of a large number of slaves.

“This is a significant decision and not one the board took lightly,” said Board Chair David Reynolds. “While we understand the connection many of our alumni and others have to the Marshall name, the ad hoc committee and president made a compelling case. Removing the name is in the best interest of today’s CSU.”

“I appreciate the Board’s careful consideration of the issue and thank them for their leadership,” said Bloomberg. “I hope we can all move forward in agreement that the true value and strength of our College of Law lies not in a name, but in the quality of education we offer and the talents and diversity of our students, faculty, staff and alumni.”

There’s no immediate plans for a new name for the college. For now, it will be called the CSU College of Law.