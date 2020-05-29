COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Crowds across Columbus gathered Thursday night to protest police brutality in response to the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody this week.
Our sister station, WCMH, reports that protesters could be heard chanting “Black Lives Matter,” “Say His Name,” and “I Can’t Breathe.”
Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther responded to the protests on Twitter, urging residents to remain peaceful.
WCMH reports that objects like water bottles were seen being thrown at officers around 9:45 p.m. and a short time later, officers moved their presence forward and used spray to push the crowd back. Around 10:20 p.m., the crowd began to disperse.
Minnesota’s governor called in the National Guard Thursday as looting and protests broke out again in the wake of Floyd’s death.
The four officers involved in the incident were fired Tuesday. The next day, the mayor called for the officer who kneeled on Floyd’s neck to be criminally charged.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Crowds gather in Columbus to protest police brutality
- Ohio reopening some assisted living, intermediate care facilities
- Ohio Tax Commissioner denies delay request for Montgomery County property tax reappraisal
- Illinois boy designs kids’ hospital gown, draws inspiration from sister’s surgeries
- Investigation underway after Dayton shooting leaves 1 dead