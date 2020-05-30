Crowds gather again in Columbus to protest police brutality, emergency declared in downtown area

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Crowds have begun to gather again Friday evening to protest police brutality after the death of 46-year-old George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody on Monday.

Floyd was restrained by officer Derek Chauvin, who dug his knee into Floyd’s neck. Chauvin was arrested Friday and charged with third degree murder and manslaughter.

Peaceful protests in Columbus turned violent Thursday night when a few demonstrators threw objects at police, destroyed city property and broke into the Ohio Statehouse.

The Friday protest turned violent once again and police used pepper spray after protesters threw objects, including glass, at officers.

Not long after that, Columbus Police declared an emergency in the downtown area, meaning anyone who does not leave will be removed regardless of their reason for being there.

Columbus Police declared the emergency as laid out by Columbus City Code and the Ohio Revised Code.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine held a news conference Friday to talk about Floyd’s death and the protests in downtown Columbus on Thursday night.

“While Fran and I feel sorrow and disgust at what we saw, we cannot fully comprehend or imagine what an African American family must feel,” DeWine said. “His death impacts all of us. We have a responsibility to each other…regardless of race, to stand up and speak out and say ‘We won’t tolerate conduct like this.’”