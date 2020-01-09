Crowds camp out ahead of Pres. Trump rally in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WDTN) – People have been waiting hours to get inside the arena in Toledo for Thursday night’s President Trump rally.

People began lining up outside the Huntington Center as early as 11 o’ clock Wednesday night.

The rally is expected to begin at 7 pm when Trump will address a crowd inside the 8,000-seat arena. As the day went on, the line outside the center continued to grow with people bundled up in coats, hats and gloves.

This is Trump’s first rally of 2020. He chose the always-important buckeye state which overwhelmingly supported the President by 8 points in the 2016 election.

Trump’s visit comes in the middle of high tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

Some supporters waiting in line say they support the president’s decisions so far.

“I just want him to keep doing what he’s been doing. I think what he’s been doing is great. I know everybody is wondering about impeachment and Iran. I think he’ll handle it when it needs to be handled,” one attendee said.

“He’ll certainly hear about the economy. Jobs are coming back to Ohio. 94,000 jobs created. There have been 151,000 people have been lifted off food stamps. There’s been a lot of opportunity here in Ohio, and in manufacturing in particular. We’ve seen more than 500,000 jobs come back in the wake of the Trump administration.”

2 NEWS will stream Thursday’s rally live on WDTN.com and on the 2 NEWS app.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.