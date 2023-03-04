DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews in Cincinnati have been working to put out a large fire at a building.

According to our partners at WLWT, fire crews were called to an area in Camp Washington on Arlington Street, just off of Spring Grove Avenue. Officials say the Reliable Castings building in Camp Washington are where crews are working.

The first responders have told WLWT that the fire has been confirmed as a six-alarm fire.

Heavy smoke has been seen in the area from the site of the fire from ODOT cameras on I-75.

I-75 at I-74 (ODOT Camera) I-75 South of I-74 (ODOT Camera)

If you are traveling in the area, you are asked to take caution.

STAY WITH 2 NEWS AS THIS STORY DEVELOPS.