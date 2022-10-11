CLEVELAND (WJW) – A person was rushed to the hospital after Cleveland Metroparks Police pulled them from a vehicle submerged in Lake Erie.

According to officials, at about 10:20 a.m., a pick-up truck drove onto the causeway near the East 55th Street Marina and then into the water.

At around 2 p.m., crews began pulling the truck out of the water.

The causeway is not open to vehicle traffic. It’s not clear what caused the driver to enter the area.

Cleveland MetroParks Police were the first on the scene and dove into the water to pull the victim from the truck.

“They did a great job, pretty amazing stuff,” said one official while speaking to media at the scene.

The condition of the victim isn’t clear at this time. Officials say EMS performed CPR as they rushed the person to the hospital.